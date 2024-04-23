Unlocking Q1 Potential of Autoliv (ALV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 58.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.58 billion, increasing 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Autoliv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Seatbelt Products' will reach $809.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other' should arrive at $1.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales by Segment - Organic change' will reach 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Autoliv have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

