Unlocking Q1 Potential of Advanced Micro (AMD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.42 billion, increasing 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Advanced Micro metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Data Center' to reach $2.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +75.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Embedded' should come in at $932.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -40.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Gaming' should arrive at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Client' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +63.2%.



Over the past month, shares of Advanced Micro have returned -15.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, AMD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

