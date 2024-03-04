Unlocking Q1 Potential of ABM Industries (ABM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries (ABM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.01 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ABM Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Business & Industry' at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Aviation' will reach $234.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Education' should come in at $219.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' should arrive at $384.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' will reach $148.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' to reach $64.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Aviation' will reach $10.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' of $34.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' reaching $9.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Education' will likely reach $10.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.80 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of ABM Industries have returned -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Currently, ABM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

