Unlocking Q1 Potential of Nutanix (NTNX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutanix (NTNX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $677.2 million, increasing 14.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nutanix metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' should come in at $326.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $350.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' stands at $29.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' will reach $642.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' reaching $162.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $379.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' of $18.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +65.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' to reach $114.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' at $2.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Billings' should arrive at $715.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $591.40 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total end customers' will likely reach 29,844 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27,160 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Nutanix have demonstrated returns of -12.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.