Unlocking Q1 Potential of Northrop Grumman (NOC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Northrop Grumman (NOC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.27 per share, indicating a decline of 0.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.05 billion, representing a decrease of 0.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Northrop Grumman metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Mission Systems' at $2.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' will likely reach $3.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Space Systems' reaching $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Defense Systems' will reach $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +33.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' to come in at $182.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $177 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' to reach $398.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $378 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' stands at $285.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $332 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' of $303.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $297 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment' should come in at $64.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Northrop Grumman here>>>



Northrop Grumman shares have witnessed a change of +8.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.