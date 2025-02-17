Unlocking Q1 Potential of Nordson (NDSN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordson (NDSN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $636.33 million, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nordson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' to reach $323.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' should come in at $120.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' to come in at $195.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' at $22.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' of $52.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' will reach $97.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $108.36 million.



Over the past month, Nordson shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NDSN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

