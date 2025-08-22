Unlocking Q1 Potential of NetApp (NTAP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp (NTAP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.54 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NetApp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Services' at $884.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Product' should come in at $654.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Public Cloud' will reach $170.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States, Canada and Latin America' stands at $782.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $235.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $517.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP' reaching 56.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP' will reach 82.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product - % Change' of -1.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.0%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue - % Change' to come in at 0.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Mix - Americas - U.S. Public Sector' will reach 10.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.0%.

