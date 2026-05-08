Unlocking Q1 Potential of National CineMedia (NCMI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia (NCMI) will report quarterly loss of -$0.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $33.8 million, exhibiting a decrease of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some National CineMedia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Local and regional advertising revenue' will likely reach $5.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- National advertising revenue' should arrive at $26.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage)' stands at $31.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Analysts forecast 'ESA Party Screens at Period End' to reach 1,368 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,438 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Screens (100% Digital) at Period End' of 17,502 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,875 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Attendance for Period' reaching 70.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.30 million.

Shares of National CineMedia have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +11% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NCMI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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