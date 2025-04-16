Unlocking Q1 Potential of Moody's (MCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody's (MCO) will report quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.89 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Moody's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' at $864.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services' to come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information' reaching $223.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue' of $49.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue' to reach $2.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights' should come in at $237.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions' should arrive at $404.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics' will reach $868.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance' will reach $141.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions' will likely reach $201.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance' stands at $116.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Moody's shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

