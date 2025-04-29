Unlocking Q1 Potential of Monolithic (MPWR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Monolithic Power (MPWR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4 per share, indicating an increase of 42.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $632.18 million, representing an increase of 38.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Monolithic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' will reach $177.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +67.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Communication' of $73.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +57.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $148.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +70.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' at $131.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial' stands at $42.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Consumer' reaching $58.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +54.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Monolithic have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPWR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.