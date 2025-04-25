Unlocking Q1 Potential of MetLife (MET): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MetLife (MET) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $18.21 billion, representing an increase of 7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MetLife metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Premiums' will reach $10.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other Revenues' to come in at $631.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will likely reach $5.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' at $1.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income' should come in at $107.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business' should arrive at $10.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' stands at $703.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' will reach $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other' of $205.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' to reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' reaching $57.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of MetLife have experienced a change of -8.7% in the past month compared to the -4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MET is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

