Unlocking Q1 Potential of McKesson (MCK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, McKesson (MCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.16 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $83.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific McKesson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' will reach $75.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' should come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International' at $3.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' stands at $2.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' to reach $826.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $771 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' should arrive at $98.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' reaching $241.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $223 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' of $250.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $235 million.



Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

