Unlocking Q1 Potential of M/A-Com (MTSI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that M/A-Com (MTSI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $215.07 million, increasing 36.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some M/A-Com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications' to reach $56.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +83% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should arrive at $97.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' to come in at $61.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.



View all Key Company Metrics for M/A-Com here>>>



Shares of M/A-Com have demonstrated returns of -2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.