Unlocking Q1 Potential of KeyCorp (KEY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that KeyCorp (KEY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 45.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.76 billion, increasing 15.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific KeyCorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' should come in at 66.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total earning assets' of $171.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.02 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage Ratio' reaching 10.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 13.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonperforming assets - Total' should arrive at $773.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $674 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' stands at 15.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.5%.

Analysts expect 'Nonperforming loans at period-end' to come in at $760.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $658 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $653.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $647 million.

Analysts forecast 'Corporate services income' to reach $67.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trust and investment services income' at $143.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' will reach $156.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $64.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of KeyCorp have experienced a change of -12.4% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

