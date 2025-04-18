Unlocking Q1 Potential of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $3.56 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Keurig Dr Pepper metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Coffee' will reach $884.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International' stands at $448.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Income from Operations- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' to come in at $654.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $622 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Income from Operations- International' will reach $103.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Income from Operations- U.S. Coffee' should arrive at $266.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $289 million.



Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have experienced a change of +5.9% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KDP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

