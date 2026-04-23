Unlocking Q1 Potential of Itron (ITRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Itron (ITRI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $570.97 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Itron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Outcomes' of $92.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Device Solutions' will reach $115.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Networked Solutions' reaching $352.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service revenues- Networked Solutions' stands at $28.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product revenues- Device Solutions' to reach $116.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product revenues- Networked Solutions' at $321.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product revenues' will likely reach $470.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service revenues- Outcomes' will reach $65.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service revenues' to come in at $107.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenues- Outcomes' should come in at $26.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Device Solutions' should arrive at $35.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.75 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Outcomes' will reach $37.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.75 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Itron have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Currently, ITRI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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