Unlocking Q1 Potential of Imperial Oil (IMO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Imperial Oil (IMO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Imperial Oil metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Oil-Equivalent Production' will reach 436.72 KBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 421 KBBL.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Natural Gas Production' should arrive at 29.86 Mcf. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 Mcf in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Total crude oil production' to reach 427.13 KBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 416 KBBL.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional' should come in at 4.77 KBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 KBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl' reaching 180.17 KBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 183 KBBL.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake' at 108.58 KBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108 KBBL in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional' will reach 4.36 KBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 KBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Syncrude' will likely reach 76.01 KBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73 KBBL.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake' will reach 154.07 KBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 142 KBBL.

Analysts expect 'Total Refinery throughput' to come in at 417.56 KBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 407 KBBL in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl' stands at 193.31 KBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 196 KBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Petroleum Products Sales' of 469.33 KBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 450 KBBL.



Shares of Imperial Oil have experienced a change of -4.8% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

