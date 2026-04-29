Unlocking Q1 Potential of Illumina (ILMN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina (ILMN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Illumina metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' will reach $790.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' will reach $166.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' at $713.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' should come in at $108.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' to come in at $110.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product revenue' will likely reach $900.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' stands at $2.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' to reach $77.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Illumina shares have recorded returns of +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ILMN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.