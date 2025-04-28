Unlocking Q1 Potential of ICE (ICE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ICE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' should arrive at $512.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' to reach $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' of $602.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' will likely reach $242.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Energy' will reach $543.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Ags and Metals' at $65.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Financials' stands at $149.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' should come in at $114.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' to come in at 5.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' will reach 487.53 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 543 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' will reach 3.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.19 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' reaching 9.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.1 million.



Shares of ICE have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ICE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

