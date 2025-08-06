Unlocking Q1 Potential of Haemonetics (HAE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Haemonetics (HAE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $303.28 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Haemonetics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Plasma' will reach $113.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Hospital' to come in at $144.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Blood Center' will likely reach $46.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- United States' will reach $211.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Rest of Asia' at $23.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Europe' should arrive at $45.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Japan' of $15.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Plasma' reaching $59.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.84 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Hospital' stands at $27.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.89 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Blood Center' will reach $17.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Haemonetics shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.