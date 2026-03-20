Unlocking Q1 Potential of H. B. Fuller (FUL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller (FUL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $790.1 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific H. B. Fuller metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will reach $364.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $251.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $47.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' to reach $48.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of H. B. Fuller have experienced a change of -22.9% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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