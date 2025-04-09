Unlocking Q1 Potential of Goldman (GS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $12.72 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $15.16 billion, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments' to come in at $244.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms' will reach $621.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' will reach $3.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' to reach $750.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Equity investments' reaching $158.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other' should come in at $74.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC' of $4.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees' should arrive at $2.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Incentive fees' will reach $90.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will likely reach $3,187.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,848 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' stands at 15.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Leverage ratio' at 5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.4%.



Goldman shares have witnessed a change of -13% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -13.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

