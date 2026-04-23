Unlocking Q1 Potential of General Motors (GM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from General Motors (GM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, indicating a decline of 6.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $43.67 billion, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some General Motors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $4.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' of $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' reaching $39.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' stands at $36.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' to come in at $53.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' to reach 126.47 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' will reach 917.46 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 912.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' will reach 790.99 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 827.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMNA' should come in at $2.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.29 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating segments- GM Financial' will likely reach $698.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $685.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMI' should arrive at $142.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Motors have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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