Unlocking Q1 Potential of General Mills (GIS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills (GIS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 24.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.5 billion, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Mills metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' to come in at $520.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $730.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America Pet' to reach $619.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Retail' should come in at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' will reach $568.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $745.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' should arrive at $71.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- North America Pet' at $116.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- International' reaching $26.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Mills have experienced a change of +1.9% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GIS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.