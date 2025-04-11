Unlocking Q1 Potential of F.N.B. (FNB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. (FNB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $409.41 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific F.N.B. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 59.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $43.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.65 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to reach $141.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $87.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.86 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking operations' will reach $6.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.91 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $320.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $319.01 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Capital markets income' should arrive at $6.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust services' will reach $11.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.42 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance commissions and fees' of $5.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $324.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $321.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Securities commissions and fees' reaching $7.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, F.N.B. shares have recorded returns of -10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

