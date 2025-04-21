Unlocking Q1 Potential of Encompass Health (EHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health (EHC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Encompass Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation' at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Outpatient and other' will likely reach $37.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net patient revenue per discharge' will reach $21,472.01. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20,990 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Discharges' stands at 65,241. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61,111.



View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>



Encompass Health shares have witnessed a change of +6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EHC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.