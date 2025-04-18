Unlocking Q1 Potential of Edwards Lifesciences (EW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, down 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' will reach $113.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Product Group- Surgical Structural Heart' to reach $254.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Europe' should come in at $357.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' will reach $573.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- United States' at $849.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Japan' will likely reach $96.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Rest of World' to come in at $120.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -32.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Edwards Lifesciences shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

