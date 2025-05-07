Unlocking Q1 Potential of EchoStar (SATS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect EchoStar (SATS) to post quarterly loss of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 122.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.89 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EchoStar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Broadband and Satellite Services' to come in at $388.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Retail Wireless' to reach $903.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pay-TV' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- 5G Network Deployment' reaching $118.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +301%.



Shares of EchoStar have experienced a change of +14.3% in the past month compared to the +10.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SATS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

