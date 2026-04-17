Unlocking Q1 Potential of CSX (CSX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX (CSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.51 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CSX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Coal' of $460.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Intermodal' to reach $541.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' will likely reach $146.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' to come in at $701.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Margin' at 67.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' stands at 79.72 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' should come in at $703.62 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $689.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' reaching 87.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Coal' will reach 172.95 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 172.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' will reach 49.87 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per unit - Coal' will reach $2660.53 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2680.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Intermodal' should arrive at 769.96 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 716.00 thousand.

Shares of CSX have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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