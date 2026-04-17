Unlocking Q1 Potential of Crown Castle (CCI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Crown Castle (CCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating a decline of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.02 billion, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crown Castle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services and other' should arrive at $52.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Site rental' should come in at $941.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Services and other- Gross margin' reaching $25.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Site rental- Gross margin' to come in at $695.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $771.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation, amortization and accretion' stands at $168.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Costs of operations- Services and other' at $26.61 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Costs of operations- Site rental' will likely reach $246.33 million.

Shares of Crown Castle have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CCI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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