Unlocking Q1 Potential of Colgate-Palmolive (CL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Colgate-Palmolive (CL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.87 billion, declining 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Colgate-Palmolive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Pet Nutrition' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' to reach $3.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' of $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' will likely reach $273.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe' should arrive at $674.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific' will reach $727.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.04 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Pet Nutrition' will reach $239.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $199 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' will reach $209.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' to come in at $364.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $405 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' at $66.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Colgate-Palmolive shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

