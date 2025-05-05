Unlocking Q1 Potential of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) will report quarterly loss of $0.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 472.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.6 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 59.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cleveland-Cliffs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other Businesses' will reach $164.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Steelmaking' should arrive at $4.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel' at $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Slab and other steel products' of $312.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'External Sales Volumes- Steel Products' will reach 4,064.01 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,940 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average net selling price per net ton of steel products' to come in at $985.85. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,175 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Coated steel' reaching 1,084.44 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,216 Ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Slab and other steel products' will likely reach 422.79 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 449 Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Plate' will reach 201.33 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 201 Ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Cold-rolled steel' should come in at 541.11 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 663 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Hot-rolled steel' to reach 1,651.52 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,266 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Stainless and electrical steel' stands at 151.36 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 145 Ton in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have returned +27.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, CLF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

