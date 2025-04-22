Unlocking Q1 Potential of Charter (CHTR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Charter Communications (CHTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $8.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.66 billion, declining 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Charter metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Commercial- Total' of $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Advertising sales' will reach $355.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $742.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Residential- Total' will likely reach $10.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Mobile Lines' reaching 10.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Mobile Lines - Net Additions' will reach 450.61 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 486 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Video Customers' to come in at 12.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.72 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Internet Customers' will reach 30.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.52 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Voice Customers' should arrive at 6.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.73 million.

Analysts forecast 'Estimated Passings' to reach 57.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Residential - Customer Relationships' stands at 29.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.8 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Small and Medium Business - Customer Relationships' at 2.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Charter shares have witnessed a change of -12.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHTR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

