Unlocking Q1 Potential of Casey's (CASY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores (CASY) will report quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.55 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Casey's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Fuel' of $2.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $136.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +100.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' should arrive at $452.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Stores (EOP)' stands at 2,921 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,674 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' to reach 920.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 772.54 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' will likely reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' at $256.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $236.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' should come in at $424.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $378.28 million.

Shares of Casey's have demonstrated returns of -3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CASY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

