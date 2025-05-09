Unlocking Q1 Potential of Bally's (BALY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bally's (BALY) will report quarterly loss of $0.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 72.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $612.57 million, exhibiting a decline of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bally's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Casinos & Resorts' will reach $354.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Interactive' will reach $209.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- North America Interactive' stands at $53.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive' of $80.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts' should arrive at $87.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.42 million.



Over the past month, Bally's shares have recorded returns of -17% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BALY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

