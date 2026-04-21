Unlocking Q1 Potential of Baker Hughes (BKR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Baker Hughes (BKR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating a decline of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.34 billion, representing a decline of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Baker Hughes metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment' stands at $3.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology' to reach $3.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Gas Technology Services' to come in at $726.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Climate Technology Solutions' will likely reach $170.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America' should arrive at $884.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia' should come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa' of $551.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology Services' at $857.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $913.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Orders - Climate Technology Solutions' will reach $321.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $148.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology' reaching $3.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.18 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology Equipment' will reach $1.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Baker Hughes have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.