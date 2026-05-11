Unlocking Q1 Potential of Aveanna (AVAH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $616.44 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aveanna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- PDS' will reach $511.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- MS' will reach $44.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- HHH' should come in at $61.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Hours - PDS' stands at 11748 hours. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10887 hours in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue rate - MS' of $490.58 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $477.45 .

Analysts forecast 'Unique patients served (UPS) - MS' to reach 92 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue rate - PDS' at $43.56 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.25 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Aveanna have returned +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. Currently, AVAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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