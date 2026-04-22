Unlocking Q1 Potential of AvalonBay (AVB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AvalonBay Communities (AVB) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $770.57 million, increasing 3.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AvalonBay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental and other income' should come in at $768.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Same Store Economic Occupancy' to come in at 95.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation expense' of $232.08 million.

AvalonBay shares have witnessed a change of +5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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