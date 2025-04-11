Unlocking Q1 Potential of Autoliv (ALV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.47 billion, representing a decrease of 5.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Autoliv metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Seatbelt Products' reaching $756.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other' should come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Americas' will reach $827.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Europe' stands at $696.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Asia excl. China' will likely reach $508.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- China' to come in at $458.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change' will reach -0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales by Segment - Organic change' to reach -2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.4% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Autoliv here>>>



Shares of Autoliv have demonstrated returns of -9.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.