Unlocking Q1 Potential of Amphenol (APH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol (APH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 28.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amphenol metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' of $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' reaching $1.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +40.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' should come in at $212.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.40 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' will reach $442.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $286.20 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $304.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $244.40 million.



Shares of Amphenol have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

