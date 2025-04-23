Unlocking Q1 Potential of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $278.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ameris Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (TE)' of 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 56.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonaccrual loans' will reach $98.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.69 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Total Earning Assets' stands at $24.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $125.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $182.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (TE)' should come in at $214.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.34 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $64.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.88 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $212.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $201.39 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ameris Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, Ameris Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABCB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.