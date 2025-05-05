Unlocking Q1 Potential of American Financial (AFG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Financial Group (AFG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, indicating a decline of 21.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.94 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums' stands at $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $203.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium' will likely reach $759.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property and Transportation- Net earned premium' will reach $675.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio' of 66.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty' at 94.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio' will reach 62.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio' should come in at 27.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio' to come in at 44.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio' reaching 46.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio' will reach 30.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio' should arrive at 63.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Financial here>>>



Over the past month, shares of American Financial have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, AFG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.