Unlocking Q1 Potential of Akamai Technologies (AKAM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.07 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Akamai Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Security' should arrive at $578.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Compute' will reach $193.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery' will likely reach $301.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $524.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- United States' stands at $550.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Akamai Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AKAM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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