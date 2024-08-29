Unlocking Q1 Potential of AeroVironment (AVAV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from AeroVironment (AVAV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, indicating a decline of 39% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $184.26 million, representing an increase of 20.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AeroVironment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Contract Services' will reach $36.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product Sales' will reach $149.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Contract services' should come in at $9.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross margin- Product sales' to reach $64.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.86 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of AeroVironment have demonstrated returns of +8.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

