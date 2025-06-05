Unlocking Q1 Potential of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Academy Sports and Outdoors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors' reaching $390.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation' at $322.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other Sales' to reach $28.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +166.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear' will reach $278.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales' will likely reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel' stands at $344.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores - EOP' should come in at 302. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 284 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Academy Sports and Outdoors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have returned +10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, ASO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.