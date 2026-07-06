Unlocking Progress Software (PRGS) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Progress Software's (PRGS) international operations for the quarter ending May 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this business software maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of PRGS' quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $253.46 million, marking an improvement of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of PRGS' revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Exploring PRGS' International Revenue Patterns

Latin America accounted for 2.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $5.79 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +8.02%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $5.36 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $5.53 million (2.2%) and $4.85 million (2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $70.61 million in revenue, making up 27.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million, this meant a surprise of -7.07%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $78.38 million, or 31.6%, in the previous quarter, and $73.04 million, or 30.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $14.54 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.7%. This represented a surprise of +33.87% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $10.86 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $11.2 million, or 4.5%, and $12.14 million, or 5.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software to report $247.16 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter. Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute 2.3% (translating to $5.61 million), 27.7% ($68.37 million), and 5.7% ($14.08 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $994.66 million for the full year, marking an increase of 1.7% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are projected to be 2.3% ($22.6 million), 28.8% ($286.62 million) and 5.4% ($54.08 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, Progress Software faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Progress Software, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Progress Software's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 22.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.9% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Progress Software is a part, has declined 6.1% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 44.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 13.9% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 22.2%

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Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.