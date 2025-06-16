Unlocking Oracle (ORCL) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Did you analyze how Oracle (ORCL) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending May 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this software maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While analyzing ORCL's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $15.9 billion, showing rise of 11.3%. We will now explore the breakdown of ORCL's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in ORCL's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $4 billion came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 25.13%. This represented a surprise of +6.74% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.74 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.42 billion, or 24.21%, and $3.54 billion, or 24.77%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.87 billion in revenue, making up 11.78% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.9 billion, this meant a surprise of -1.24%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.71 billion, or 12.09%, in the previous quarter, and $1.8 billion, or 12.62%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Oracle, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $15.03 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to contribute 23.9% or $3.59 billion and Asia-Pacific 12.1% or $1.82 billion.

For the full year, a total revenue of $66.73 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 16.3% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific are expected to make up 23.4% and 11.8% of this total, corresponding to $15.6 billion and $7.89 billion respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Oracle's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Oracle, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Oracle's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 34.1%, against an upturn of 1.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Oracle among its entities, has appreciated by 3.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 41.4% versus the S&P 500's 8.6% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 13.2% over the same period.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.