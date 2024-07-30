Unlocking the Next 3 Trillion-Dollar Stock Opportunities

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In 2008, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the first U.S.-traded company to reach a $1 trillion market valuation. Today, there are seven trillion-dollar companies, mostly in tech. And with today’s accelerated growth in different industries and sectors, the list of future trillion-dollar stocks keeps getting longer.

However, we must admit that while it’s becoming increasingly common, reaching trillion-dollar valuations is difficult. A company needs to be profitable, be a household name, and have a strong foothold in a growing sector.

So, if you’re looking for stocks that could reach that trillion-dollar market cap, you’ll want to check out these three superstars. To compile the list, I screened the market for buy-rated companies with a market cap of under $1 trillion.

Then, I sorted the list based on the market cap from highest to lowest, and I took the top three. Of course, we can’t ignore that six of the seven trillion-dollar stocks are in tech, so there’s big potential for growth there. That’s not to say that other companies don’t stand a chance—as this list will prove.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is Taiwan’s largest company. It manufactures almost 90 percent of the world’s cutting-edge logic chips and integrated circuits for some of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

The company has grown to become one of the largest semiconductor companies globally by fabricating chips and supporting the designs of some of the largest tech companies on the market. For example, TSM’s latest 3nm process has helped MediaTek develop its first-ever 3nm chip.

TSMC’s recent introduction of 3nm chip technology showcases its commitment to technological advancements. Indeed, the company is already developing 2nm chips, expected in 2025, with demand outpacing previous launches due to their efficiency, which is crucial for artificial intelligence (AI) models using Nvidia GPUs. AI-related chip demand is projected to grow TSMC’s revenue by 50% annually over the next five years, potentially making up over 20 percent of its revenue.

TSM stock has a strong buy rating based on seven analysts and a $860 billion market cap, making it the best candidate in the future trillion-dollar stocks list.

If you’ve heard of Warren Buffet, you’ll have also heard of his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B). With a $936 billion market cap, it operates as a holding company for various subsidiaries specializing in different sectors like electricity generation, railroads, restaurants, insurance, and investments.

Buffet is so popular that his holdings in companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are cited as one of the best investment decisions in his career. This highlights the strength of his philosophy as a value investor and makes investing in BRK synonymous with investing in Warren Buffett himself.

Buffett’s prowess as a value investor has led to the company returning a total of 4,384,748% to its investors from 1965 to 2023. While many experts and Buffett himself say that Berkshire Hathaway’s performance will slow down over the next few years, it will remain “slightly better” than most corporations.

Warren Buffett’s presence in the company, as well as its financial performance and analyst optimism, might just be enough to propel it to the trillion-dollar stocks list.

According to a Pew Research survey, around 42% of U.S. adults are affected by obesity (based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data), and 65% of Americans say willpower alone usually isn’t enough to combat weight gain and maintain proper weight.

As a result, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has been making headlines with its breakthrough drug for fighting obesity, Zepbound. The company credits this positive news and rise in sales and popularity to its FDA-approved drug for weight loss.

The company also has a strong portfolio and development pipeline, including Tirzepatide, which is undergoing trials, and Mirikizumab and Lebrikizumab, due to submissions for regulatory approvals.

With a market cap of $814 billion and a strong buy from analysts, the company moves closer and closer to the highly sought trillion-dollar mark. Judging by the growth of its sales in Zepbound, Verzenio, Mounjaro, and Jardiance, which led to a 26% YOY growth in revenue. Moreover, the company increased its full-year revenue guidance by $2 billion. So, it’s certainly possible that LLY stock will hit the $1 trillion market cap soon.

