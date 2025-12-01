Unlocking NetApp (NTAP) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you assessed how the international operations of NetApp (NTAP) performed in the quarter ended October 2025? For this data storage company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining NTAP's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.71 billion, increasing 2.8% year over year. Now, let's delve into NTAP's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into NTAP's International Revenue Streams

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $572 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 33.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +3.8% compared to the $551.06 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $503 million (32.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $543 million (32.8%) to the total revenue.

Asia Pacific accounted for 15.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $270 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.68%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $274.62 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $265 million (17%) and $253 million (15.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that NetApp will post revenues of $1.7 billion, which reflects an increase of 3.4% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 33.1% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($561.62 million), and 16.5% from Asia Pacific ($279.99 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $6.76 billion, which is an improvement of 2.8% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 32.6% ($2.2 billion), and Asia Pacific 16.5% ($1.11 billion) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

The dependency of NetApp on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

NetApp currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing NetApp's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 5.3% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 0.5%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, NetApp's industry group, has descended 1.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 6.1% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 5.6% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 11.2% during this interval.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.