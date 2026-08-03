Unlocking Meta Platforms (META) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you looked into how Meta Platforms (META) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this social media company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing META's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $60.8 billion, marking an increase of 28% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting META's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into META's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $14.01 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 23%. This represented a surprise of -1.65% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $14.24 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $13.24 billion, or 23.5%, and $11.13 billion, or 23.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $16.07 billion in revenue, making up 26.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion, this meant a surprise of +0%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $15.45 billion, or 27.4%, in the previous quarter, and $12.86 billion, or 27.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of the world generated $6.86 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.41% compared to the $7.17 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of the world accounted for $6.36 billion (11.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $5.08 billion (10.7%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Meta Platforms will post revenues of $62.85 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 22.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world to this revenue are 23.2%, 26.9%, and 11.8%, translating into $14.57 billion, $16.88 billion, and $7.44 billion, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $253.71 billion, which is an improvement of 26.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 23.5% ($59.73 billion), Asia-Pacific 26.1% ($66.12 billion) and Rest of the world 11.6% ($29.44 billion) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Meta Platforms' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Meta Platforms' Stock Value

The stock has witnessed a decline of 4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.2%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Meta Platforms belongs, has registered a decrease of 5.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 8.7%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 1.6% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.